Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.34 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colfax were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

