NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NewMarket by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in NewMarket by 6.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $303.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $298.55 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

