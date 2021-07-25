Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MasTec were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,195,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTZ opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

