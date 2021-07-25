Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH stock opened at $474.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $470.97.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

