Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 202.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

