Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $498.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

