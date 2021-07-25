Zacks Investment Research Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 126,159 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $5,074,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

