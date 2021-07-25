Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 110 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of SEK 105.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.02.

Shares of NRDBY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

