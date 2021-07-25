Societe Generale Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

FQVTF opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

