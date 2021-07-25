Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

HMSNF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.15.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

