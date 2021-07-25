Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

HMSNF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.15.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

