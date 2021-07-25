Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 204,922 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,922 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

