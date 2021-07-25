Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,743 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 484,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

