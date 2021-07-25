Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Snap by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Snap by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.