Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPCE opened at $29.58 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $10,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 286,676 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.