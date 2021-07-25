Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post $134.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the highest is $134.10 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $510.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.80 million to $538.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $602.37 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -85.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.36. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

