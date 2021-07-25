Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,218 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

