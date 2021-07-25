Insider Buying: Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director Acquires C$24,500.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,069,228 shares in the company, valued at C$2,483,921.72.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Martin Mirko acquired 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, John Martin Mirko acquired 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Friday, May 7th, John Martin Mirko bought 20,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$7,600.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Martin Mirko purchased 19,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$7,605.00.

On Friday, April 30th, John Martin Mirko purchased 20,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$7,995.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, John Martin Mirko purchased 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

Rokmaster Resources stock opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

