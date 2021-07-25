First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 13,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 23,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03.

