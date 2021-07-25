The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Trading Down 5.9%

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBBG) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3,200.00 and last traded at $3,200.00. 52 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,400.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,934.20.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.