CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 20,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

