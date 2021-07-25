Eric Sidle Sells 2,641 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $49.48.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
