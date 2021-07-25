Eric Sidle Sells 2,641 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

