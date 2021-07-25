Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $165,238.30 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $165,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spencer Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $465,294.72.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

