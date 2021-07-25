Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $267,253.94 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $2,075,599.68.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $19,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.