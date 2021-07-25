Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,184 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.28% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $42,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,620,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

