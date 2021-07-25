Royal Bank of Canada Sells 52,187 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 101,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.00 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

