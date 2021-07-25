Royal Bank of Canada Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.93.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,374.07. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

