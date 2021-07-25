Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.