Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post $102.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.97 million to $102.92 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $850.13 million, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

