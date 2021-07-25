Grupo Santander Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to “Buy”

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Grupo Santander’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

TX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

TX opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $46.41.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,607,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 303,350 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

