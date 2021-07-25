First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.05 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46.

