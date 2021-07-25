Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cabot were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

