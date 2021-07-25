Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 656 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Realogy worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,392,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,012 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.