Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.47 Million Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.