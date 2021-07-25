CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $570.17 million, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

