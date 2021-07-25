Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,543 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of MBIA worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $648.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

