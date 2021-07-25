Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 113,338 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 162.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,075 shares of company stock worth $2,535,833 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

