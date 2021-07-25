Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 612.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UBA shares. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

UBA stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $748.40 million, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

