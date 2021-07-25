Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

