ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,840 shares of company stock worth $795,672. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

