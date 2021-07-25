Workiva (NYSE:WK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Shares of WK stock opened at $129.87 on Thursday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

