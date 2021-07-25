Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

