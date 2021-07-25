ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

NASDAQ THMO opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

