Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $4,388,052.72 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

