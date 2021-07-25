Benchmark Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $102.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.