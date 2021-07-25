Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.39.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.07. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $333.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

