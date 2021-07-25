Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Given a $0.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) has been assigned a $0.44 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:TIAOF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

