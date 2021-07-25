Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $46.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.69.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.