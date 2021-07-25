Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $70.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 125,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

