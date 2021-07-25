Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given a $138.67 Price Target at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) has been given a $138.67 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.47. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

