Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given a $15.97 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given a $15.97 price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.